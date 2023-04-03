Christian Bables, Jennica Garcia better off as friends

MANILA -- Actor Christian Bables said he and actress Jennica Garcia are the best of friends.

The two are part of hit ABS-CBN series "Dirty Linen," which debuted last January.

In a vlog of broadcaster Bernadette Sembrano, Bables stressed that he is not a in relationship and not pursuing anyone.

"May best friend ako, si Lala, si Jennica Garcia," Bables, referring to Garcia's character in 'Dirty Linen."

"Nandoon kami sa punto na ayaw naming masira ito. Gusto namin for life... I can always be right here for her and with her, kahit anong mangyari. Kasi kapag nahaluan ng romantic relationship may tendency kasi na maputol. Ayaw namin 'yon," he explained.

According to Bables, he first met Garcia, who has two children with actor Alwyn Uytingco, in 2016.

"I am happy sa status ko ngayon. Taking it one day at a time. Kapag dumating, dumating," said Bables who also shared in the vlog his experience anchoring the Star Patrol segment of "TV Patrol."

Starring Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo, "Dirty Linen" airs on weeknights at 9:30 PM on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The show is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.

