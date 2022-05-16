

MANILA – K-pop and P-pop groups are joining forces for a good cause.

South Korean girl group Red Velvet and homegrown idol acts BGYO and BINI will perform at a benefit concert titled “Be You,” set to take place at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 22, according to a poster published Monday on the event’s Twitter page.

The poster was retweeted by the official accounts of BGYO and BINI.

IPITI proudly presents "BE YOU" The World Will Adjust An extraordinary celebration for People with Special Needs.



Join us on 7/22 at 7PM, SM MOA with our special guests, @RVsmtown

, #BGYO, #BINI, @realladypipay

and many more.



Stay tuned for tickets and other details! pic.twitter.com/jD4eajFXrz — Be You (@beyouofficial_) May 16, 2022

The show, which also includes vlogger Lady Pipay as a guest, is described as “an extraordinary celebration for people with special needs.”

Further details such as ticket selling have yet to be announced.

The event marks Red Velvet’s return to Manila in over three years. The quintet last performed in the country in June 2019 for the K-pop World Music Festival.

Recent years have seen a rise in P-pop groups, whose music and performances are heavily influenced by K-pop and J-pop, which have built massive international fanbases.

