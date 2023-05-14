NCT DoJaeJung. Photo: Twitter/@NCTsmtown

Just months after its debut, the latest sub-unit from K-pop boy group NCT is coming to Manila for a fan concert.

NCT DoJaeJung — composed of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo — will meet and perform for their Filipino fans at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on June 24, local production company Ovation Productions said Saturday.

In a separate post, Ovation said the seat plan, ticket prices and fan benefits will be announced on May 20 while ticketing for the event starts on June 3.

NCT DoJaeJung debuted last April with the extended play "Perfume."

The trio is the latest team from NCT, a 22-man act under K-pop company SM Entertainment whose members are divided into various sub-units. It distinguishes itself from other NCT sub-units by focusing more on vocals and leaning towards R&B music.

The three members of NCT DoJaeJung are also a part of NCT 127, which performed in the Philippines last September 2022 for its "Neo City: The Link" tour.

