K-pop star Lucas Wong is leaving boy groups NCT and WayV, SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.

SM Entertainment said Lucas will be leaving both groups “to pursue his individual endeavors.”

The 24-yearold Thai-Chinese K-pop idol also posted his handwritten letter in Instagram, translating his statement in Chinese, Korean and English.

“After much deliberation and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to part ways with the group NCT and WayV. I sincerely feel sorry for the members, and it is with a heavy heart that I leave behind a long-standing friendship,” Lucas wrote.

“I will cherish these memories and never forget. I hope that the members will remember me as Huang Xuxi, not just Lucas. I genuinely love them and will always support them from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

Aside from NCT and WayV, Lucas is also a part of SuperM, consisting of members from SM’s various boy bands. It remains unclear if he will leave both the label and SuperM.

Lucas, also known as Wong Yuk-hei, took a break from all promotions with NCT, WayV and SuperM in 2021 following allegations from former romantic partners who claimed, among other things, that he had abused his identity as a star and cheated on them.

Lucas debuted as a member of NCT in 2018, and started promoting as part of WayV and SuperM since 2019. He is also a popular star in China both as a model and television personality.

