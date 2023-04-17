NCT debuts new unit DoJaeJung with 'Perfume'

Concept photo for NCT DoJaeJung's debut EP 'Perfume.' Photo: Twitter/@NCTsmtown

NCT launched Monday a new sub-unit comprised of three members, the latest team to come out of the large K-pop boy band after its management announced a change in the group's direction.

Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo make up the new sub-group called NCT DoJaeJung, which dropped its debut extended play (EP) "Perfume" along with the music video for the lead single of the same title.

"It is our first time as the three of us. I hope this will be a good first step," Jungwoo said in a subtitled livestream an hour before the EP's release.

Jaehyun explained that the EP's concept is "related [to] fragrance, that stays in your head for a long time."

"[So] I hope this album sticks in your ears for a long time," Jaehyun said.

Doyoung, meanwhile, admitted to feeling both nervous and excited over the unit debut.

"I feel many things. But we will have fun and overcome all that," he said.

Aside from single "Perfume," the EP also includes the songs "Kiss," "Dive," Strawberry Sunday," "Can We Go Back" and "Ordinary."

On Sunday, the trio hosted an event in Seoul to celebrate the unit's debut, which was streamed on the concert streaming platform Beyond Live.

NCT DoJaeJung is the latest team from NCT after its label, SM Entertainment, announced it was doing away with the group's original concept.

Launched in 2016, NCT was supposed to have an "infinite" number of members — meaning members would be continuously added over the years — divided into various sub-units. Currently, the act has 23 members.

But SM Entertainment Co-CEO Chris Lee has said NCT's "infinite expansion is scheduled to end" with the debut of the group's Japan-based team this year.

"We are officially announcing that there will be no more member changes and we will support the existing members as much as possible so they can engage in much more diverse activities," he said in a YouTube video last February.

Apart from DoJaeJung, NCT's current sub-units include NCT U (a combination of any of the members), NCT 127 (the Seoul-based group), NCT Dream (which follows youthful concepts), and Way V (a China-based team).

