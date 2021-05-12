Ivana Alawi to donate earnings from Mother's Day vlog to charities for single moms

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Ivana Alawi is out to help single moms through her latest vlog.

The actress released a Mother's Day vlog which showed her and her siblings giving a cute surprise to their mother Fatima Marbella, also known as Mama Alawi.

Before their picnic-style lunch, Alawi did her mother's makeup, with her siblings giving her flowers.

"Today, we must make you feel special and loved, and give you back kahit konting pagmamahal na ibinibigay niyo sa aming mga anak mo. At single mother siya and pinalaki niya kaming apat na magkakapatid," the vlogger said.

Toward the end of the video, Alawi said she is donating earnings from her Mother's Day vlog to charities for single mothers.

She said it was a decision supported by Mama Alawi herself.

"So napagkasunduan namin ni Mama na 'yung kita nitong video na 'to is ido-donate namin sa charity. Maghahanap kami ng mga charity na mga single moms katulad ng aming Mama," she said.

Asked if she is "happy" with what the actress intends to do, Mama Alawi gave a thumbs up and replied: "Very, very, very happy."

"So please guys, don't skip the ads kasi may mga iba kayong matutulungan. Ang mga tulong din is galing sa inyo, and we want to say thank you for supporting us," Alawi ended.

Aside from her sexy and funny image, Alawi has become known among her fans for using her platform to help others.

Last March, she disguised herself as a homeless woman begging for food and money and rewarded those who regarded her with kindness and generosity.

As of writing, Alawi has 13 million subscribers on YouTube, with her Mother's Day vlog reaching over 1.3 million views in one day.

