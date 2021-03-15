Disguised Ivana cries in touching moment with street vendor

Ivana Alawi disguises herself as a homeless woman as part of ‘prank,’ as shown in her YouTube vlog. Screenshot

MANILA — A disguised Ivana Alawi was in tears in a touching moment with a street vendor, who regarded her with kindness and generosity as the actress approached him for alms.

Alawi shared the emotional exchange in her latest vlog released on Sunday, which has since gone viral.

In the episode, titled “Prank on strangers on the street,” Alawi disguised herself as a homeless woman begging for food and some money.

Most of the unsuspecting individuals handed Alawi a small amount. Those that did received an amount back from Alawi, ranging from P5,000 to P20,000, as part of the “prank.”

The street vendor, the last person she approached, received the largest amount, as he moved Alawi to tears with his warmth and sincerity, and allowing her to call him “Tatay.”

This isn’t the first time Alawi has shared her charitable activities through her vlog. Previously, she handed out P10,000 in cash and 10 scholarships, to celebrate having 10 millions subscribers on YouTube in December; and personally distributed relief aid for typhoon victims in Isabela and Cagayan in November.

