MANILA – Actor Nash Aguas will be venturing on a different path from showbiz, as he is set to be elected a Cavite city councilor.

In the partial and unofficial results, Aguas was sitting at second spot in the race for city council seats with 29,347 votes.

About 99.22% of the election returns have been transmitted from 128 of the 129 clustered precincts in the city, as of 1:02 a.m. Tuesday.

Only 10 among 25 candidates will be elected to the council.

Aguas was part of the ABS-CBN inspiration series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.” Prior to that, he was in "A Soldier's Heart," which ended its run in September 2020.

He began his showbiz career after his stint in ABS-CBN’s “Star Circle Kid Quest.” He started as a child star as part of the now-defunct kiddie show “Goin Bulilit.”

