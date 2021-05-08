‘Never akong na-offend’: Jolina thankful to the creator of viral ‘Jolegend Slaydangal’

Photo from Jolegend Slaydangal Facebook page

Actress and host Jolina Magdangal has nothing but kind words for the young creator of the Jolegend Slaydangal page which became an instant hit on social media.

During the virtual press conference of her upcoming comedy film “Momshies Ang Soul Mo'y Akin”, Magdangal admitted she was surprised about the sudden renewed interest in her especially on social media.

The actress, who first rose to fame in the 1990s, said she could not believe that even the younger generation of millennials and gen Z expressed support for her.

“Natuwa nga ako kasi mukha ngang bigla silang nabuhayan ng mga dugo. Tapos, yung mga iba kong nakikita parang may mga millennial na dito, may generation Z na rito,” she said.

“Nagulat ako na, yung gulat na nandun sa positive side, nakakatuwa naman na na-appreciate nila.”

She gave a shout out to the person behind the viral Facebook page which uses her name and photos to produce hilarious parodies and timely content.

While Magdangal did not name the person, she said the creator has an impressive way of thinking. She also made it clear that she was never offended by it.

“Yung Jolegend Slaydangal, isa siyang kabataan, nung gumawa ng account na yun na ang taba nung isip niya. Ang dami niyang naiisip...minsan katawa-tawa na pero pumapatok siya. Sobrang thankful ako sa kaniya,” the host explained.

“Never akong na-offend. Sobra akong natuwa sa kaniya.”

Magdangal is joining her fellow “Magandang Buhay” hosts Karla Estrada and Melai Cantiveros in a Mother’s Day film where they would be using her 1999 hit song “Chuva Choo Choo.”

The song was part of the soundtrack of her classic film “Hey Babe” with her then onscreen partner Marvin Agustin.

According to the actress, the song will have a different take on the film with more appropriate lyrics about momshies.

“Yung Chuva Choo Choo, ito ang naging theme song nito kasi kinanta dito ni Jolene, kahit lumipat na siya sa karakter ni Ate Karla parang ito pa rin ang bonding song nila. Thankful ako na napili ito,” she said.

“Momshies Ang Soul Mo’y Akin” will be streaming starting May 28 on KTX.ph, iWantTFC, Sky PPV, Cignal PPV and TFC IPTV.

Estrada, Magdangal and Cantiveros first worked together during the first season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar.” They eventually went on to host the daily morning program “Magandang Buhay,” which now airs on Kapamilya Online Live.