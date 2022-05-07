For the first time: KathNiel joins Leni-Kiko rally

While they did not perform or give a speech, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were at the Robredo-Pangilinan kiting de avance. @ABSCBNNews



MANILA — For the first time, celebrity couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo joined the rally of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan on Sunday during their miting de avance in Makati.

While the couple did not give a speech, they were present when Angel Locsin, Iza Calzado, and Jane de Leon led the pledge of the audience for good governance.

Bernardo and Padilla broke their silence last April and confirmed their support for the presidential run of Robredo in the May elections.

The Kapamilya duo collectively known as KathNiel affirmed through a video message during the Leni-Kiko People’s Rally in Pasay City, which drew more than 400,000 attendees, that they are also “Kakampink.”

Daniel Padilla, whose mother Karla Estrada is running under the banner of Robredo’s rival Marcos Jr., did not offer a message but was seen helping unveil a Robredo-Pangilinan mural.

Bernardo, Padilla, and Soberano joined the likes of Vice Ganda, Nadine Lustre, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valencio, Julia Barretto, Andrea Brillantes, and Angel Locsin in supporting Robredo’s candidacy.

—with a report from Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News