MANILA – In the last day of the Halalan 2022 campaign, not just one but three “Darnas” shared a stage to show support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

On Saturday, Angel Locsin, Iza Calzado, and Jane de Leon, who all flew as the Philippine superhero, graced the miting de avance of Robredo and her runningmate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in Makati City.

After her speech, Locsin welcomed on stage, to the surprise of the crowd, Calzado, who will be portraying as the “first Darna” in the upcoming series of ABS-CBN.

The crowd further celebrated when Locsin introduced the current Darna of the new generation, De Leon, who will be the lead actress of the Darna series.

“Ito na marahil ang huling gabi ng ating kampanya. Pero hindi ito ang huling pagsasama-sama ng ating mga boses at ng ating mga pangarap. Hindi tayo titigil hangga't di nararating ang minimithi nating gobyernong tapat,” Calzado powerfully said.

The three heroines then enjoined the 450,000-strong crowd to raise their right fist and pledge to fight for the Filipino people beyond tonight and beyond the May 9 polls.

Reverential silence fell upon the crowd as fists lifted in the air along Ayala, Makati, and Pase De Roxas Avenues.

With thousands of fists pointed upwards, life imitated cartoonist Kevin Kalbo’s viral digital art, where fists turned forward one-by-one turned upwards, titled “Tumindig.”

“Ang aking pagtindig hindi matatapos ngayong gabi,” Locsin began the pledge.

“Hindi ito ang huli, hanggang dulo tayo ay magkakampi,” she continued.

De Leon, whose appearance tonight is her first, continued, “Ito na ang simula ng ating paglaya.”

“Panghawakan natin ang liwanag, puso ay panatilihing nag-aalab,” Calzado added. Robredo is often referred to in rallies as the “liwanag (light),” a reference accompanied by Rivermaya’s “Liwanag sa Dilim” performance.

“Ang puso ko ay para sa mga Pilipino, at ang panata ko, ilalaban kita hanggang dulo,” the crowd finished with Locsin, De Leon, and Calzado.

Earlier this month, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” teased the first look at de Leon in costume as the superheroine, in the latest indication of the pop culture icon’s nearing flight on television.

Helmed by acclaimed director Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” is scheduled to premiere within the year.

The ABS-CBN adaptation also stars Salvador as Darna’s nemesis Valentina, Calzado as the original Darna, Zaijian Jaranilla as Narda’s brother Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a police officer named Brian.