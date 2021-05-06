LOOK: Ricky Lo’s star on ‘Walk of Fame’ after his passing

The Walk of Fame Foundation pays tribute to the late Ricky Lo, who was part of its board of directors. Walk of Fame Foundation

MANILA — Colleagues of Ricky Lo honored the late veteran showbiz journalist on Thursday by laying flowers on his star on the celebrity “Walk of Fame” in Quezon City.

The tribute was led by the group behind the tourist spot located at Eastwood City. A framed photo of Lo was also placed beside his star.

Lo was part of the board of directors of the Walk of Fame Foundation, which recognizes entertainment personalities with embedded stars on paths within the Eastwood complex.

The group said it “joins the Philippine entertainment industry in remembering” Lo, whom it credited as instrumental “in the continued success of [our] programs and thrusts, including the recognition of personalities who have made significant contributions to the country’s entertainment industry.”

Lo, whose career in entertainment journalism spanned more than five decades, passed away on Tuesday night. He was 75.

Aside from being a columnist known for his scoops and exclusive interviews, Lo was also a TV host for programs such as “The Buzz” and “Startalk.”