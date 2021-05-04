Veteran entertainment journalist, TV host Ricky Lo passes away

Veteran columnist Ricky Lo. Instagram: @therealrickylo

MANILA — Veteran showbiz columnist and TV host Ricky Lo has passed away, his family said on Tuesday. He was 75.

Lo died past 10 p.m. on Tuesday due to a stroke, according to his sister Susan Lee. He had just celebrated his birthday on April 21.

Lo was the long-time entertainment editor of The Philippine Star, where he also had his daily column, starting in 1986.

“You will be remembered, Sir Ricky,” The Philippine Star said in a statement.

Known for his exclusive interviews and showbiz scoops, Lo also became a host of showbiz talk shows on television.

For a time, he co-hosted ABS-CBN’s “The Buzz,” and GMA-7’s “Startalk.”

Lo’s career in entertainment journalism traces back to the late 1960s, with the old Manila Times, and later, Philippines Daily Express.

He also published a book, “Conversations with Ricky Lo,” which compiled 42 of his exclusive interviews with personalities, in 2001. — with a report from Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News