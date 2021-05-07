K-pop’s P1Harmony sends message of self-belief in new song

The members of K-pop boy group P1Harmony talk to ABS-CBN News about their latest comeback and the messages they want to deliver to their listeners. Photo courtesy of FNC Entertainment

MANILA — Through music, the members of South Korean boy group P1Harmony want to give a voice to young people and inspire listeners to break away from what they deem as oppressive social norms.

FNC Entertainment’s six-piece act — composed of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob — made its first comeback last April 20, releasing both the mini album “Disharmony: Break Out” and music video for lead single “Scared.”

A hip-hop track, “Scared” features heavy electronic beats, skittering hi-hats, and metallic clanking. But beneath the cacophony is a message that aims to boost one’s self-confidence through lyrics such as, “Hey you, stop thinking like that/ Believe in yourself/ Why do you take yourself down?”

“Through [the song], we want to deliver a message like ‘Break down anything that stops you’ and ‘Move forward’ with expressions like ‘Are you scared?’, ‘Why can’t you break it down?’, and ‘Let’s break it down together courageously,’” Jongseob, who co-wrote the lyrics for “Scared” with Jiung and Intak, told ABS-CBN News.

Keeho and Jiung. Photos courtesy of FNC Entertainment

The members wrote the lyrics for nearly all of the 5 tracks in “Disharmony: Break Out,” the second installment to an album series that kicked off last October with the boys’ debut record, “Disharmony: Stand Out.”

“The first album is more focused on promoting P1Harmony. The first album tells the story of these incongruities in the world and how we want to solve them,” said Keeho, the group’s leader.

“In this album (Break Out), we put a stronger message that we should not be afraid in a dissonant society, but be courageous and cheer up,” he said.

Jongseob, the group’s 15-year-old maknae (youngest member), said he wanted to deliver relevant messages through music.

He reflected, for instance, on how society looked down on young people who do not seem to have goals.

“People seem to be embarrassed because they can’t find their way or find a dream or goal... I think there is a perception that we can succeed only if we go some way, but I think it’s more important that we have to choose a way to be happy ourselves,” Jongseob said.

“I want to focus on delivering those messages. And since we belong to that generation, there are stories that I hear from my friends and my peers around me, so I think we deliver a lot of things that we want to say to those generations through music,” he added.

“I hope more people can get our message and our voices can be delivered to more people,” Jiung said.

Intak and Theo. Photos courtesy of FNC Entertainment

Before releasing music, the boys were first introduced through a full-length film, a unique debut method from FNC Entertainment — home to other popular acts such as CNBLUE, AOA, N.Flying, and SF9 — to help its latest idol group stand out in the highly competitive K-pop scene.

The sci-fi action flick, “P1H: The Beginning of a New World,” premiered on October 8, more than 2 weeks prior to the release of the group’s first album.

The film revolved around six boys (played by the members) who must save the planet from a virus that caused humans to become more violent.

The company also rallied its talents for the movie, including top TV personality Yoo Jaesuk, heartthrob Jung Haein, CNBLUE’s Jung Yonghwa, AOA’s Seolhyun, and veteran actor Jung Jinyoung.

“I had thought about when I’d film a movie in my life before, but I didn’t know I’d really be in a movie. It felt new and interesting,” said Theo.

Jongseob and Soul. Photos courtesy of FNC Entertainment

Intak said the acting lessons for the film were also beneficial to his idol career since he learned how to “express my emotions on stage.”

“I thought acting was fun after filming our movie,” Keeho said.

“As P1Harmony, we’re focusing on music now. If I have a chance [to act] in the distant future, maybe I will,” he said.

