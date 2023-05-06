Photos from Jodi Sta. Maria's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria could not help but flex her only son Thirdy, who is all grown up.

Sta. Maria dropped some photos of Thirdy on her Instagram account, showing that her child is nearing his adult phase.

Thirdy glammed up for his graduation ball, according to the award-winning actress.

“Oh how you’ve grown! Flex ko lang yung binata ko,” Sta. Maria said in the caption.

Last month, Sta. Maria cherished the opportunity to work with her only child again for a commercial of a local fast-food chain in the country.

“What made everything more special is I'm gonna be working with Thirdy again. It's been a while since nagkaroon kami ng commercial ni Thirdy. Grabe, siyempre ang laki na niya,” Sta. Maria told reporters about her son, who is now turning 18 years old.

Despite this, Sta. Maria admitted that she does not see her son entering showbiz soon.

The award-winning celebrity said that Thirdy appeared to be carving his own path outside the industry.

“Before, he was bibo talaga. Pero dahil lumaki na medyo nahihiya na. Si Thirdy kasi introvert 'yun so I know kung gaano niya in-effort 'yung commercial. And I'm happy sa kinalabasan,” she added.

Sta. Maria is set to star in the series “Unbreak My Heart” with Joshua Garcia and Kapuso stars Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia.

