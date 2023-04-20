Jodi Sta. Maria inks partnership with new endorsement on Thursday. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria has been on a roll in her showbiz career as she inked a new endorsement on Thursday, but this time, with her son Thirdy.

Sta. Maria is cherishing the opportunity to work with her only child again for a commercial of a local fast-food chain in the country.

Mother and son have been named as the newest brand ambassadors of Chowking, promoting an improved presentation of their popular lauriat.

“What made everything more special is I'm gonna be working with Thirdy again. It's been a while since nagkaroon kami ng commercial ni Thirdy. Grabe, siyempre ang laki na niya,” Sta. Maria told reporters about her son, who is now turning 18 years old.

According to the actress, she was ecstatic to see Thirdy improve his acting skills during the shoot.

“Sobra lang akong na-proud sa kaniya na parang na sa acting skills ni bagets may pinagmanahan. Nakakatuwa lang,” she continued.

Sta. Maria revealed that the brand allowed Thirdy to style himself unlike their past ads when he was still younger where costume designers decide about his outfits.

“Before when we're doing shoots, it was really the costume designers ang in charge sa susuotin. But with this one, talagang personal style niya 'yun e. Kung ano 'yung nakikita nyo, ayun si Thirdy,” she said.

“They allowed na sige kung sino talaga siya, 'yun ang ipapakita na. What you see is what you get.”

Despite this, Sta. Maria admitted that she does not see her son entering showbiz soon.

The award-winning celebrity said that Thirdy appeared to be carving his own path outside the industry.

“Before, he was bibo talaga. Pero dahil lumaki na medyo nahihiya na. Si Thirdy kasi introvert 'yun so I know kung gaano niya in-effort 'yung commercial. And I'm happy sa kinalabasan,” she added.

Sta. Maria is set to star in the series “Unbreak My Heart” with Joshua Garcia and Kapuso stars Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia.

The series, which filmed scenes in Europe, will air on GMA this 2023 and will stream in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

"Unbreak My Heart" follows ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

