Olivia Rodrigo on Catriona Gray: ‘Beautiful voice, incredible person, obviously stunning’

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo and Filipino-Australian beauty queen Catriona Gray have drawn comparisons over the appearance and talent in singing. Instagram: @oliviarodrigo, @catriona_gray

MANILA — Breakout US singer Olivia Rodrigo is aware of comparisons drawn between her and fellow Filipina, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray — and she finds it “crazy.”

The “drivers license” hitmaker mentioned Gray in a virtual conference with Southeast Asian press — a clip of which was uploaded by a fan page dedicated to Rodrigo.

Gray, who was tagged in the Instagram post, shared the video of Rodrigo through a Stories update on Thursday, writing, “Whuuut.”

She then tagged Rodrigo’s account, greeting the pop star.

In the interview, Rodrigo said of Gray: “She has such a beautiful voice, and sometimes I listen to her songs. I think she’s just obviously stunning and such an incredible person. I love watching her.”

“People always say I look like her — and she’s [one of] the most beautiful persons that I’ve ever seen — so anytime people say that, I’m like, ‘Really? That’s crazy!’”

When the host, Margaux Sue of 99.5 Play FM, suggested that Rodrigo and Gray could portray siblings in a movie, the “deja vu” singer insantly agteed.

“Definitely! She could play like my older sister. I don’t know how old she is, but like, a couple of years older. We could be the same person a couple of years apart, maybe! She’s beautiful!”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Rodrigo, like Gray, is half-Filipino. The Disney star was born and raised in California, USA to a Filipino father and a German-Irish mother. The Australia-born Gray, meanwhile, stayed there until age 18, and has a Scottish father and a Filipino mother.

While known foremost as a beauty queen, Gray has expanded her career in the Philippines as a singer, with appearances on “ASAP Natin ‘To” and later “Sunday Noontime Live,” and with a just-released single, “Angel of Mine,” with Jay-R.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC