MANILA -- American progressive metal rock band Dream Theater has arrived in Manila on Wednesday ahead of their one-night concert at New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on May 4 at 8 p.m.

Concert producer Ovation Productions uploaded a clip of the group arriving at the airport.

Dream Theater released their 15th studio album, "A View From The Top of the World," last October 22, with a North American and European tour that followed suit six days later. The band also won their first-ever Grammy Award for “The Alien” for Best Metal Performance.

Aside from the Philippines, Dream Theater also have other Asian stops including South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Related video: