Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: Dream Theater arrives in Manila for one-night show

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2023 10:53 AM

MANILA -- American progressive metal rock band Dream Theater has arrived in Manila on Wednesday ahead of their one-night concert at New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on May 4 at 8 p.m.

Concert producer Ovation Productions uploaded a clip of the group arriving at the airport.

Dream Theater released their 15th studio album, "A View From The Top of the World," last October 22, with a North American and European tour that followed suit six days later. The band also won their first-ever Grammy Award for “The Alien” for Best Metal Performance. 

Aside from the Philippines, Dream Theater also have other Asian stops including South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Dream Theater   rock band   concert   Ovation Productions   New Frontier Theater  