Dream Theater's PH concert moved to New Frontier Theater

Dream Theater. Photo by Rayon Richards

MANILA - Dream Theater’s second Manila concert has been moved from the Araneta Coliseum to the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Concert producer Ovation Productions announced the modification through a Facebook post on Sunday along with some instructions to ticketholders about their passes.

Ovation said those who purchased tickets for the Araneta Coliseum show will be assigned with equivalent seats at the New Frontier Theater.

For those who purchased online, their tickets will be voided and a new electronic ticket for the New Frontier show will be emailed to them starting May 1.

As for fans who bought through box office and ticket outlets, their tickets must be surrendered at the Ticketnet Box Office beginning May 1, and a new one will be issued in exchange.

The show is still scheduled on May 4, at 8 p.m.

Dream Theater released their 15th studio album, "A View From The Top of the World," last October 22, with a North American and European tour that followed suit six days later. The band also won their first-ever Grammy Award for “The Alien” for Best Metal Performance.

Aside from the Philippines, Dream Theater also have other Asian stops including South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.