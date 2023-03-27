James LaBrie promises amazing evening for PH Dream Theater fans

Dream Theater. Photo by Rayon Richards

The view from on top of the world is what progressive metal band Dream Theater will be sharing when they perform for the second time in Manila this May 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Dream Theater released their 15th studio album, "A View From The Top of the World," last October 22, with a North American and European tour that followed suit six days later. The band also won their first-ever Grammy Award for “The Alien” for Best Metal Performance.

The album has also been praised as one of the band’s best in their long history.

Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie spoke to us about their upcoming show and what fans can expect.

“The view from the top of the world has been amazing,” marveled LaBrie. “We’ve have been on tour since February and we’re all having a great time, and everything has been received well.

The last leg of their world tour will take them to Asia where they perform in South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The progressive metal giants last performed in Manila on September 25, 2017.

“It was incredible,” succinctly put LaBrie of that first Manila concert that was held at the then-KIA Theater. “We did not know what to expect. When we got there it was an amazing experience. The fans were fantastic and had a good time. That is why we are coming back.”

While fans will be excited to hear the old songs from the band’s extensive catalogue, the focus will be on "A View From On Top of the World."

“It is a very strong album for Dream Theater as well as the progressive die-hards in our fan base," described LaBrie. “We did touch up on being diverse within the songs.”

“The songs going well (on the tour) include 'The Alien' – won our first Grammy for, 'Answering the Call,' 'Sleeping Giant,' and the title track – the big epic. It epitomizes who we are over the years.”

“The only song (from the new album) that we have not played live is 'Transcending Time.'”

Also part of the current live show is the floor-to-ceiling video projection that is the work of Steve Baird who has worked on the band’s live visuals since 1995. The video and lighting design for the tour incorporates the cover of "A View From the Top of the World" that is the unique rock formations from Kjeragbolten in Norway.

“Steve is very creative,” noted LaBrie of the effects genius. “First of all, he is an accomplished drummer, and as a result, he rhythmically feels and understands the music. Because of that he is able to create a lighting design and a video presentation that creates a multi-dimensional light that he created with video art designer Wayne Joyner.”

“Steve knows how to inter-play visuals and music. The music and design is one thing, but he adds more that intensifies things for fans and makes for an indelible evening for all.”

Summed up LaBrie: “We cannot thank our Filipino fans for being loyal to us and we look forward to putting on a sensational show. The set list is powerful – playing songs from 'A View From the Top the World' but also our vast catalogue. It will be an amazing night for hanging out and celebrating with our Filipino fans. We will see you very soon.”

Dream Theater’s second Manila concert is produced by Ovation Productions with ticket prices between P2,750 and P7,250 that can be purchased through ticketnet.com.ph.