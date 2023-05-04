TOLOISCOMING: NCT's Taeyong to release solo album

Taeyong from a teaser photo for NCT 127's repackage album 'Ay-Yo,' released in January 2023. Photo: Twitter/@NCTsmtown_127

Taeyong, leader of the K-pop boy group NCT, is set to release a solo album in June, according to a report.

Label SM Entertainment confirmed Thursday earlier reports that the 27-year-old idol was preparing for a solo release, according to an article by Korean entertainment news portal Soompi.

"Taeyong is preparing his first solo album aimed for a June release. Please show lots of interest and anticipation," SM said.

Taeyong will become the first member of NCT to officially put out a solo album, although many of the 23-man act's members have dropped solo tracks through SM Station.

Fans took to social media to express excitement for the upcoming album, with #TOLOISCOMING ranking on Twitter's list of trending topics in the Philippines.

Lee Taeyong debuted in NCT in 2016. He is also a part of the supergroup SuperM, consisting of members from SM's various boy bands.

