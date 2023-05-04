Teaser photo for South Korean singer Park Jinyoung's debut extended play 'Chapter 0: With,' released in January. Photo: Instagram/@jinyoung_0922jy

Park Jinyoung of the K-pop boy group GOT7 will begin his military service on May 8, his agency said Thursday.

In an Instagram post, the singer-actor's management company, BH Entertainment, said there would be no official event for fans on the day of Park's enlistment.

"Park Jinyoung will fulfill his duty to his country and enlist into basic military training on May 8th," BH Entertainment said.

"There will be no separate official event and we ask for your understanding as he will be arriving in private for the safety and in consideration of the other families and their loved ones," it added.

BH also appealed to fans to refrain from visiting the military site where the 28-year-old artist would enter.

"As always, thank you very much for your support as Jinyoung fulfills his duties in the military and returns happy and in good health," it added.

All South Korean able-bodied young men under the age of 30 must perform around two years of military service, mainly due to the fact that the country remains technically at war with North Korea.

Last month, Jinyoung posted a handwritten letter on his Instagram Stories, announcing that he would enlist in May.

"Everyone must be very worried, but [I've] gotten rather confident and reassured while meeting all of you. That is why I promise to return more mature and in good health after experiencing a lot while thinking of everyone," he said in the letter, as translated by K-pop news website Soompi.

In 2014, Jinyoung debuted in GOT7, under JYP Entertainment.

GOT7's members — which also includes Jay B, Mark, Jackson Wang, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom — left JYP in January 2021 and signed with different agencies but remained as a group, even releasing an extended play (EP) in the following year.

Earlier this year, Jinyoung dropped his first solo EP titled "Chapter 0: With" and visited Manila for a fan meeting in February.

.@GOT7’s @JINYOUNG reunites with Filipino Ahgases during his fan meet at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City earlier tonight. #PARKJINYOUNGinMNL2023 (📷: Nicole Moralda) | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/mBELFQfegx — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) February 26, 2023

Jinyoung has also ventured into acting, landing lead roles in dramas such as "The Devil Judge" and "Yumi's Cells."

