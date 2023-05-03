MANILA -- Viewers got a glimpse of more suspenseful and heart-pounding episodes as more secrets are about to get exposed in Season 2 of the hit ABS-CBN series "Dirty Linen."

Based on the trailer for the series' second season, Mila's (Janine Gutierrez) revenge plan goes into high gear as she takes her romantic relationship with Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) to the next level.

Mila’s real identity is at stake when Ador (Epy Quizon) kidnaps and tortures Lala (Jennica Garcia), one of Mila’s accomplices against the powerful Fiero family. The revelations get even more intense when Aidan confronts Mila about the truth -- that she is the daughter of Olivia (Dolly de Leon), the Fiero maid who was shot by a still-unidentified person in their household.

The lives of the Fieros will also become a living hell when their multi-million businesses dwindle one by one, which will push their family to the limit. For one, Chiara (Francine Diaz), Aidan’s younger sister, will have an emotional outburst and blame him for all of their family’s problems. Meanwhile, Aidan’s father, Carlos (John Arcilla), will unleash his wrath as he suspects that his wife, Leona (Janice de Belen), is again having an affair with another man.

But the madness does not stop there as Mila, along with her accomplices Lala, Abe (Joel Torre), and Max (Christian Bables), resort to violent measures in a desperate attempt to seek justice and make the Fieros suffer for the death of their loved ones.

“Dirty Linen” is available on weeknights at 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The show is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.

