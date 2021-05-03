Now a Kapamilya, Sunshine Dizon hopes to reunite with ‘Sang-gre’ sisters onscreen

Karylle, Iza Calzado, Sunshine Dizon, and Diana Zubiri first co-starred in a 2005 fantasy series, and have since become close friends. Instagram: @missizcalzado

MANILA — As a newly signed Kapamilya, Sunshine Dizon joins her close friends and former co-stars Iza Calzado and Karylle in the same network, making a reunion project a bigger possibility.

Dizon, Calzado, Karylle, along with Diana Zubiri co-starred in the 2005 fantasy series “Encantandia,” where they portrayed sisters referred to as “Sang’gre.”

In 2008, Karylle transferred from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN, with Iza Calzado following four years later in 2012. For a time, Zubiri was also a Kapamilya, from 2012 until 2014.

Dizon, a GMA-7 artist for 25 years, was the last “Sang’gre” to sign with rival network ABS-CBN. Her switch became official on April 30, as she was introduced as one of the stars of the upcoming teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You.”

Referring to her showbiz sisters, Dizon said, “To be honest, they were the first ones who actually knew. Sila ‘yung mga una kong nasabihan.”

In fact, the group has been aware of her impending transfer as early as the time she got the offer, Dizon told ABS-CBN News.

“When the offer came, biglang nagkaroon ng ECQ, and some productions had to stop taping,” she said, recalling the recent lockdown. “I was telling Karylle, ‘Sis, pray for me, na sana matuloy talaga ‘yung project, because I’m excited for it.’”

Newly signed Kapamilya Sunshine Dizon says among the first to know about her move to ABS-CBN were her “Sang’gre” sisters. She joins two of them, Iza Calzado and Karylle, as fellow Kapamilya stars. “Masaya sila para sa akin,” she says. #WelcomeKapamilyaSunshine @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/MqYkN8ueUx — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) April 30, 2021

The project did push through, with Dizon getting a grand virtual welcome through a media conference, to be followed by the lock-in production of “Marry Me, Marry You” in mid-May.

“They’re very happy for me. Actually, before the media con started, magka-text kaming lahat at nakakausap ko rin si Karylle. Masaya sila para sa akin,” Dizon said, beaming.

Prior to transferring to ABS-CBN, Dizon most recently worked with Calzado in WeTV’s “The Battle of Brody and Brandy.” Dizon was assistant director, while Calzado was the lead star in the series, which debuted in February.

The last time all four appeared onscreen together was “Mystified,” the iflix fantasy series produced by the company they co-founded, Sanggre Productions.

Dizon mentioned Karylle and Calzado as among the current Kapamilya stars she hopes to star with, now that she is with ABS-CBN.

“Iyong recent show ni Iza is really good,” Dizon added, referring to the primetime drama “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” which concluded in March. “Nai-imagine ko ‘yung mga panahon na kami ang magka-partner! Siyempre original love team ko talaga ‘yan. Maybe an opportunity will arise now and I could work with her.”

She also named Angelica Panganiban and Maricel Soriano, both ABS-CBN stars whose respective teleserye recently finished, as dream co-stars.

What’s certain for now is Dizon’s reunion another recent transferee from GMA-7, acclaimed actress Janine Gutierrez, with whom she co-star in “Marry Me, Marry You,” alongside Paulo Avelino.

