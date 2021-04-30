Janine Gutierrez welcomes fellow Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya star Sunshine Dizon

Sunshine Dizon and Janine Gutierrez, both formerly Kapuso stars, are reuniting as Kapamilya artists. Instagram: @m_sunshinedizon, @omar_ermita

MANILA — Janine Gutierrez is elated to be reunited with Sunshine Dizon, who on Friday officially became like her, a Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya star.

Dizon was introduced as a cast member of the upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You,” starring alongside Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino, another former GMA-7 actor who has been a Kapamilya for 10 years.

Gutierrez moved to ABS-CBN only four months ahead of Dizon, whom she greeted with a warm message on Instagram, as she announced their project together.

“Ilang beses ko na sinabi sayo ate pero sobrang saya ko talaga na magkakasama ulit tayo,” Gutierrez wrote, tagging Dizon’s account. “Ate Shine is one of the most generous, kindest and undoubtedly one of the BEST actresses we have in the Philippines.”

“I was so lucky to have the privilege of working with her in my first lead teleserye EVER and I'm still so honored now - to be working with her on both our FIRST seryes in ABS-CBN!” Gutierrez added.

Dizon and Gutierrez co-starred in the 2013 series “Villa Quintana,” which launched the latter as a leading lady of GMA-7 opposite erstwhile partner Elmo Magalona.

“Marry Me, Marry You,” as Gutierrez mentioned, will mark the ABS-CBN series debut of both her and Cruz.

“We are so lucky to have you! Love you, ate!” Gutierrez told Dizon.

Replying to the message, Dizon commented: “I got your back then and Ate will always be here for you alam mo yan. Love you and happy to be doing our first together.”

In the series, Gutierrez, Avelino, and Dizon will be joined by screen veterans Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, Teresa Loyzaga, Lito Pimentel, Joko Diaz, Jett Pangan, and Edu Manzano.

Up-and-comers, meanwhile, include Jake Ejercito, Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson of the hit BL movie “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” Angelica Lao of The Squad Plus, as well as EJ Jallorina, Iana Bernardez, Luis Vera Perez, and Fino Herrera.

To be directed by Jojo Saguin and Dwein Baltazar, “Marry Me, Marry You” will start production in mid-May, with a target release within the year.

