Sunshine Dizon on moving to ABS-CBN: ‘I just knew in my heart it was meant to be’

Sunshine Dizon, the latest Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya star, will appear in the upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’ Instagram: @m_sunshinedizon

MANILA — For screen veteran Sunshine Dizon, ABS-CBN’s offer to welcome her after her 25-year stay with rival GMA-7 was “meant to be,” as it came at an opportune time.

Dizon, 37, opened up about her decision to transfer to the Kapamilya network on Friday, during a virtual media conference held shortly after the announcement of her casting in the upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You.”

Dizon was candid in explaining her move as a matter of professional growth, as well as practicality.

“I’ve only had a very simple prayer with regards to my career,” she said. “I’ve always asked the Lord to plant me where I will bloom. And in all the seasons of my life, I trusted His will.”

“I am old and hopefully wise enough to know and understand that only constant thing in life talaga is change. Whatever will propel you forward, I’m all for that.”

Dizon then recalled the time her management received an offer from ABS-CBN executive Deo Endrinal, head of Dreamscape Entertainment, which is producing “Marry Me, Marry You.”

Prior to that, Dizon had “heard a lot of good things” about the production unit, which is also behind the iconic “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and the ongoing “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

Without giving details, Dizon said that being approached by ABS-CBN came at the right time.

“I just knew in my heart it was meant to be,” she said.

Dizon also had a straightforward answer when it came to the practical aspect of her network switch, pointing out that she is raising two children.

“To be honest, for me, work is work. I need to work. When the opportunity came, at nagkataon naman din… To be honest, nagulat ako na ang ganda nu’ng offer. I’m very confident of the script that they presented,” she said.

“Sa akin, work is work. Sa panahon ngayon, I think we should all be grateful and thankful that we are able to work,” Dizon added.

Aside from “Marry Me, Marry You,” where she will co-star with Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez, Dizon said she is looking forward to a “new environment” as an actress, as well as working with ABS-CBN artists whom she would only catch on television before becoming a Kapamilya.

Admittedly, the career milestone has yet to sunk in for Dizon, who was still getting a flood of congratulatory messages during the press event welcoming her to ABS-CBN.

“Actually, I can’t find the right words as of now. Nao-overwhelm ako, sa totoo lang. Nao-overwhelm ako. Hindi ko in-expect na ganoon kainit ‘yung pag-welcome nila,” she said.

“Everyone is so happy for me right now, and I’m just very thankful.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC