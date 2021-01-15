Janine Gutierrez and 17 Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya stars

MANILA — Acclaimed actress Janine Gutierrez on Friday became the latest in a long list of Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya stars, who have each reached greater career heights since transferring to ABS-CBN.
Gutierrez’s network switch is notable, as it comes amid ABS-CBN’s migration to digital after it was denied a fresh broadcast franchise by Duterte allies in Congress.
Gutierrez, like many GMA-7 artists who moved to ABS-CBN, had been enjoying prime status with lead or main roles in their former network, but ultimately opted for “growth” on the other side of the fence, as most of them have reasoned over the years.
In photos, here are 17 other former Kapuso celebrities who are currently or recently seen in the Kapamilya network, including when they transferred, and how long they’ve stayed:
ANNE CURTIS
Kapamilya since: July 2004 (17 years)
Recently seen in: It’s Showtime
TONI GONZAGA
Kapamilya since: 2005 (16 years)
Currently seen in: Pinoy Big Brother
Recently seen in: Four Sisters Before the Wedding
JAKE CUENCA
Kapamilya since: October 2006 (15 years)
Recently seen in: Walang Hanggang Paalam, Sitsit
ANGEL LOCSIN
Kapamilya since: August 2007 (14 years)
Currently seen in: Iba ‘Yan
Recently seen in: The General’s Daughter
KARYLLE
Kapamilya since: December 2008 (13 years)
Currently seen in: It’s Showtime
PAULO AVELINO
Kapamilya since: August 2011 (10 years)
Currently seen in: Walang Hanggang Paalam
Recently seen in: Fan Girl
IZA CALZADO
Kapamilya since: January 2012 (9 years)
Currently seen in: Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin
Recently seen in: Loving Emily
JC DE VERA
Kapamilya since: July 2013 (7 years)
Currently seen in: La Vida Lena
Recently seen in: The General’s Daughter
KYLA
Kapamilya since: February 2015 (6 years)
Currently seen in: ASAP Natin ‘To
ELMO MAGALONA
Kapamilya since: November 2015 (6 years)
Recently seen in: A Soldier’s Heart
JONA
Kapamilya since: February 2016 (5 years)
Currently seen in: ASAP Natin ‘To
JAYA
Kapamilya since: July 2016 (5 years)
Currently seen in: Tawag ng Tanghalan
YASSI PRESSMAN
Kapamilya since: July 2016 (5 years)
Currently seen in: FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano
Recently seen in: The Tapes
RICHARD GUTIERREZ
Kapamilya since: May 2017 (4 years)
Currently seen in: FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano
Recently seen in: Unbreakable
OGIE ALCASID
Kapamilya since: January 2017 (4 years)
Currently seen in: ASAP Natin ‘To
IVANA ALAWI
Kapamilya since: April 2018 (3 years)
Recently seen in: Sino Ang May Sala?
REGINE VELASQUEZ
Kapamilya since: October 2018 (3 years)
Currently seen in: ASAP Natin ‘To
Recently seen in: Yours Truly, Shirley