Janine Gutierrez and 17 Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya stars

Janine Gutierrez (middle) is the latest Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya star, following the likes of (from left) Angel Locsin, Toni Gonzaga, Regine Velasquez, and Anne Curtis. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Acclaimed actress Janine Gutierrez on Friday became the latest in a long list of Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya stars, who have each reached greater career heights since transferring to ABS-CBN.

Gutierrez’s network switch is notable, as it comes amid ABS-CBN’s migration to digital after it was denied a fresh broadcast franchise by Duterte allies in Congress.

Gutierrez, like many GMA-7 artists who moved to ABS-CBN, had been enjoying prime status with lead or main roles in their former network, but ultimately opted for “growth” on the other side of the fence, as most of them have reasoned over the years.

In photos, here are 17 other former Kapuso celebrities who are currently or recently seen in the Kapamilya network, including when they transferred, and how long they’ve stayed:

Anne Curtis poses after renewing her contract with ABS-CBN in 2016. ABS-CBN.com

ANNE CURTIS

Kapamilya since: July 2004 (17 years)

Recently seen in: It’s Showtime

Toni Gonzaga poses after contract renewal with ABS-CBN in 2018. ABS-CBN.com

TONI GONZAGA

Kapamilya since: 2005 (16 years)

Currently seen in: Pinoy Big Brother

Recently seen in: Four Sisters Before the Wedding

Jake Cuenca poses after renewing his contract with ABS-CBN in 2018. ABS-CBN

JAKE CUENCA

Kapamilya since: October 2006 (15 years)

Recently seen in: Walang Hanggang Paalam, Sitsit

Angel Locsin poses after renewing her contract with ABS-CBN in 2018. ABS-CBN.com

ANGEL LOCSIN

Kapamilya since: August 2007 (14 years)

Currently seen in: Iba ‘Yan

Recently seen in: The General’s Daughter

Karylle poses during her guest ‘Star Patroller’ stint in May 2018. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

KARYLLE

Kapamilya since: December 2008 (13 years)

Currently seen in: It’s Showtime

Paulo Avelino smiles for cameras after his first contract-signing with ABS-CBN in 2011.

PAULO AVELINO

Kapamilya since: August 2011 (10 years)

Currently seen in: Walang Hanggang Paalam

Recently seen in: Fan Girl

Iza Calzado poses after renewing her contract with ABS-CBN in 2015. ABS-CBN

IZA CALZADO

Kapamilya since: January 2012 (9 years)

Currently seen in: Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin

Recently seen in: Loving Emily

JC de Vera poses after his contract renewal with ABS-CBN in February 2020. ABS-CBN.com

JC DE VERA

Kapamilya since: July 2013 (7 years)

Currently seen in: La Vida Lena

Recently seen in: The General’s Daughter

Kyla poses after her contract-signing with ABS-CBN’s Star Music in December 2016. Star Music

KYLA

Kapamilya since: February 2015 (6 years)

Currently seen in: ASAP Natin ‘To

Elmo Magalona poses after his contract-signing with ABS-CBN in November 2015.

ELMO MAGALONA

Kapamilya since: November 2015 (6 years)

Recently seen in: A Soldier’s Heart

Jona signs her contract with ABS-CBN’s Star Music in November 2016. Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News

JONA

Kapamilya since: February 2016 (5 years)

Currently seen in: ASAP Natin ‘To

Jaya poses after her contract-signing with ABS-CBN’s Star Music in December 2016. Star Music

JAYA

Kapamilya since: July 2016 (5 years)

Currently seen in: Tawag ng Tanghalan

Yassi Pressman poses after renewing her contract with ABS-CBN in January 2019. ABS-CBN.com

YASSI PRESSMAN

Kapamilya since: July 2016 (5 years)

Currently seen in: FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano

Recently seen in: The Tapes

Richard Gutierrez poses with ABS-CBN executives after renewing his contract with the network in 2018. ABS-CBN

RICHARD GUTIERREZ

Kapamilya since: May 2017 (4 years)

Currently seen in: FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano

Recently seen in: Unbreakable

Ogie Alcasid flashes a smile after his contract-signing with ABS-CBN in January 2017.

OGIE ALCASID

Kapamilya since: January 2017 (4 years)

Currently seen in: ASAP Natin ‘To

Ivana Alawi poses after her contract-signing with ABS-CBN in February 2020. ABS-CBN.com

IVANA ALAWI

Kapamilya since: April 2018 (3 years)

Recently seen in: Sino Ang May Sala?

Regine Velasquez poses after her contract-signing with ABS-CBN in October 2018. ABS-CBN.com

REGINE VELASQUEZ

Kapamilya since: October 2018 (3 years)

Currently seen in: ASAP Natin ‘To

Recently seen in: Yours Truly, Shirley