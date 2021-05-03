Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros switch bodies in movie teaser

MANILA -- Star Cinema has finally released the first official teaser of the upcoming movie starring Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros.

The less than a minute clip shows the three living separate lives although crossing each other’s paths until an encounter one day where the three of them unexplainably switched bodies.

Titled “Momshies! Ang Soul Mo’y Akin,” the ABS-CBN film was directed by Easy Ferrer.

Star Cinema has yet to announce when the movie will officially be released.

It revealed, however, that “Momshies! Ang Soul Mo’y Akin” will be streaming soon on KTX.ph, iWantTFC, Sky PPV, Cignal PPV and TFC IPTV.

Estrada, Magdangal and Cantiveros first worked together during the first season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar.” They eventually went on to host the daily morning program “Magandang Buhay,” which now airs on Kapamilya Online Live.