Jopay Paguia, Joshua Zamora welcome second baby together

MANILA – Former Sexbomb dancer Jopay Paguia and her husband, former Manoeuvres member Joshua Zamora, have welcomed their second child together.

The celebrity couple shared the good news on their respective Instagram pages on Sunday.

In the caption of his post, Zamora cited a quote that reads: “There are no words that can describe the euphoria you feel when your baby recognizes you for the first time and smiles.”

He then mentioned how his two sons Job and Javen, as well as his and Paguia’s first child, Alessa, are already so excited to meet their newborn sister Izabella Ariana.

Paying tribute to his wife, Zamora said: “Thank you Babas, grabe lang the pain you went through @jopaypaguiazamora praying for your fast recovery. I love you so much.”

For her part, Paguia put the newborn photos of her two daughters side by side and wrote: “Good morning to our two precious princess. You came to fulfill my life and you did it in the most perfect way. I am proud to be the mother of such beautiful daughters. Mommy and Daddy is always here with you. And we love you so much.”

Zamora and Paguia got married in June 2014 after more than seven years together. Their eldest child turned three years old in December.

It was only in February this year when they announced that they were having another baby.



