Jopay Paguia, Joshua Zamora expecting another baby girl

MANILA – Former Sexbomb dancer Jopay Paguia and her husband, former Manoeuvres member Joshua Zamora, are expecting another baby girl.

The celebrity couple shared the good news during the birthday celebration of Zamora. They made the announcement via their newest vlog.

"Siyempre itong baby na ito ay hindi siya basta pandemic baby, kung hindi pinag-pray namin siya, as in. ...It's a blessing," Paguia said.

"That's why we are very grateful of all the things na nangyari. Maraming mga complaints, depression in the past, ilang months, hindi ba? This time, it's a blessing! And talagang nire-receive namin 'yan. Thank you Lord for this. Magiging dalawa na," Zamora said. ]

Watch more in iWantTFC

According to Paguia, she is now six months pregnant and is expected to give birth on the last week of April or the first week of May.



"Sobrang happy ako, akala ko pa talaga baby boy ito. Nararamdaman ko baby boy siya. Ang ganda ng pagkabilog, tapos hindi ako nahihirapan ngayon. Thank you kay Lord, dahil binigyan niya kami ng second baby. Hindi ko ma-express ang pakiramdam ko ngayon, hindi ko alam, basta happy lang. Hindi madali kasi two and half years. Kaya sa aking mga friend and family, ito na po, may second baby na," Paguia.

Zamora and Paguia got married in June 2014 after more than seven years together. Their eldest child Isabelle Alessa had just turned 3 years old in December.



Related video: