Screenshot mula sa ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Pageant queen Samantha Bernardo will replace Alyssa Valdez as the celebrity edition top 2 of "Pinoy Big Brother," the show announced Sunday.

Due to scheduling conflicts with the SouthEast Asian (SEA) Games and their expected return to the famous blue house, Valdez decided to forgo her spot.

The SEA Games are set to return on May 12 which will coincide with the return of the Top 2 housemates soon.

In a series of revelations, Big Brother unveiled that Bernardo will replace Valdez and return to the competition.

She is set to compete with the other top 2 housemates from the adult and teen batches and determine the big winner.

Bernardo failed to snatch one of the top 2 spots with a slim 0.08 difference from Anji Salvacion's 13.60 percent votes on the last eviction night last January.

Bernardo represented the Philippines at the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant and finished 1st runner-up.

RELATED VIDEO: