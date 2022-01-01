PBB: Alyssa Valdez, Anji Salvacion named celebrity top 2

MANILA -- Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion were named the last two remaining celebrity housemates in the current season of "Pinoy Big Brother."

The announcement was made on Saturday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10."

Sina Alyssa at Anji ang Celebrity Kumunity Top 2!#PBBKumuCelebTopTwo pic.twitter.com/YRCW3XFYl4 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) January 1, 2022

Valdez and Salvacion received the most number of "save" votes at 22.63 percent and 13.60 percent respectively.

This means that the three other housemates -- Brenda Mage, Madam Inutz and Samantha Bernardo -- have all been evicted.

Huling usap nina Kuya at Brenda Mage, Madam Inutz at Samantha #PBBKumuCelebTopTwo pic.twitter.com/O62oxNNav1 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) January 1, 2022

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.