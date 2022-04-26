Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

SEA Games coming up

Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 26 2022 03:07 PM | Updated as of Apr 26 2022 03:18 PM

SEA Games set to begin in Vietnam on May 12

A girl walks past a banner advertising the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday. The SEA Games 31 will take place on May 12-23, 2022 in Hanoi and 11 neighboring localities.

Read More:  SEA Games   Southeast Asian Games   31st SEA Games   31st Southeast Asian Games   sports  