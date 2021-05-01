Bernadette Sembrano recovers from COVID-19

From Bernadette Sembrano's Instagram account

MANILA (UPDATE) — ABS-CBN News' TV Patrol anchor Bernadette Sembrano on Saturday said she has recovered from COVID-19.

Sembrano, who revealed last April 22 that she tested positive for the virus, took to social media to share the good news about her recovery, thanking people who have prayed and helped her overcome.

“Today, May 1 we officially survived Covid. Resting the stool outside my door. Thanks for all the love that you sent over,” she said in the caption.

The broadcaster uploaded her medical certificate which confirmed she has recovered from COVID-19 and is no longer contagious.

“This certifies that this patient had mild COVID-19 and has completed the recommended isolation period plus 3 days of no symptoms,” the certificate read.

“Therefore, she has recovered, no longer contagious, and no longer needs further isolation.”

In the same post, Sembrano also urged netizens to keep on praying for people who are still battling coronavirus and those who have lost their loved ones due to the pandemic.

“Please continue to pray for each and every person afraid, afflicted, by FEAR illness and those in a black hole because of losing of a loved one,” she said.

She also reminded the public to practice safety protocols such as wearing face masks, washing of hands, and physical distancing.

“It’s ok to be afraid but remember MERON KAYONG MAGAGAWA to protect yourself and your loved ones. Hindi po kayo nag-iisa,” Sembrano continued.

She also expressed her gratitude to her doctors and stressed the importance of talking to medical professionals for proper guidance.

“Talk to your doctor para magabayan kayo ng tama. Wag manghula at para mapawi ang pangamba,” she added.

Julius Babao, Karen Davila and Alvin Elchico temporarily took over as anchors of the ABS-CBN News flagship program while Sembrano, De Castro and Omaga-Diaz underwent self-quarantine.

In a post on Saturday, De Castro shared that he has taken his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.