‘Voice Kids PH’: Here are MarTeam’s top 3 young artists

MANILA - Three young artists are a step closer to their dreams after they were chosen to represent Martin Nievera’s team in the live semifinals of the ongoing season of “The Voice Kids Philippines.”

On Sunday’s episode, the young artists from MarTeam performed in the Sing-Offs round.

All seven contestants - Patricia Delos Santos, Fabio Santos, Rafa Tan, Rai Fernandez, John David Centeno, Giuliana Chiong and Aera Castro - did their best to clinch a spot in the next round.

The coaches were impressed with all of their performances, but only three were given a chance to proceed to the next round.

By the end of the episode, Nievera chose Chiong, Delos Santos and Fernandez as his top three artists.

“Kung may score card ako, even lahat. Hindi ko alam kung paano umangat ‘yung isa sa listahan ko, but everybody did equally well. I’m proud of all of you equally, and I love you equally,” Nievera said as he announced his choices.

Rafa Tan, who previously made headlines because of his mother, Roselle Nava, and Fabio Santos, who is the nephew of OPM singer Fana, both did not make it to the next round.

