Roselle Nava and her son Rafa. Screenshot from 'The Voice Kids Philippines' YouTube channel.

MANILA — The son of veteran singer Roselle Nava is the newest member of Martin Nievera's team on the fifth season of "The Voice Kids."

On Sunday's episode, 10-year-old Rafa Tan wowed the coaches with his rendition of his mother's hit song "Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita".

Nievera turned for Tan, automatically making him a part of his team.

Nava went up the stage after she was called by the coaches. The two then sang the song together.

"Rafa, I think you're a great singer, magaling ka mag-adjust, alam mo na may ginawa ka na hindi tama, you blamed no one else but yourself," Nievera told Tan.

Aside from Tan, Patricia Delos Santos, who made all three coaches turn for her, also joined Nievera's "MarTeam".

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

