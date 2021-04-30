Sunshine Dizon transfers to ABS-CBN, to star in new teleserye

Sunshine Dizon is the latest in a long list of Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya stars. Instagram: @m_sunshinedizon

MANILA — (UPDATED) It’s official: award-winning actress Sunshine Dizon is now a Kapamilya.

Dizon, 37, was announced as among the cast members of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You” on Friday.

The casting of Dizon in “Marry Me, Marry You” confirms weeks of speculation surrounding her network transfer, after 25 years with GMA-7.

In the light family drama, Dizon joins fellow, former Kapuso stars Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino, who will portray a couple navigating traditional expectations attached to marriage.

Dizon is the latest in a long list of Kapuso-turned-Kapamilya stars, notably just months after Gutierrez also signed with ABS-CBN in January.



