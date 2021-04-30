Janine Gutierrez, Paulo Avelino to star in ABS-CBN teleserye ‘Marry Me, Marry You’

Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino will portray a couple journeying towards marriage in the ABS-CBN series ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’ Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — For her teleserye debut as a Kapamilya, Janine Gutierrez is co-starring with Paulo Avelino in the light family drama “Marry Me, Marry You,” ABS-CBN announced on Friday.

The series will center on a couple, portrayed by Gutierrez and Avelino, who navigates the traditional expectations attached to marriage — that it extends beyond one’s partner, and includes their friends and family, too.

“Sobrang excited na ako para sa ‘Marry Me, Marry You’! So honored to work with this stellar cast at hindi na ako makapaghintay na maibahagi sa mga Kapamilya ang nakakakilig at nakaka-inspire na kwentong ito,” Gutierrez said.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the ABS-CBN unit behind “Huwag Kang Mangamba” and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” the new teleserye will be helmed by Jojo Saguin and Dwein Ruedas Baltazar.

“Marry Me, Marry You” will also mark the first Kapamilya series of award-winning actress Sunshine Dizon, as well as the first-ever teleserye of Jake Ejercito, whose character will figure in a love triangle with Gutierrez and Avelino.

Screen veterans joining the cast include Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, Teresa Loyzaga, Lito Pimentel, Joko Diaz, Jett Pangan, and Edu Manzano.

Up-and-comers who will also be seen in “Marry Me, Marry You” are Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson of the hit BL movie “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” Angelica Lao of The Squad Plus, as well as EJ Jallorina, Iana Bernardez, Luis Vera Perez, and Fino Herrera.

Cameras will start rolling for the project soon, according to Dreamscape Entertainment. The series will be seen on ABS-CBN platforms.

