Lauv is coming back to PH for 2 shows in September

MANILA -- American singer-songwriter Lauv is coming back to the Philippines for shows in Manila and in Cebu as part of his The Between Albums Tour, local promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Friday.

Lauv will be performing first at the Waterfront Hotel Cebu on September 9 and then at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 11.

Joining him as special guest is Alexander23.

General sale for the tickets will start on May 5, while the Live Nation Philippines pre-sale will be on May 4.



Lauv last performed for his Filipino fans in May 2019 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Lauv, who is known for his hit “I Like Me Better,” released his most recent album “All 4 Nothing” last year.