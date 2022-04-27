Vice Ganda takes the stage at the Malolos Sports Complex for the campaign rally of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday. Screenshot

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda made a surprise appearance Wednesday during the campaign rally of presidential candidate Leni Robredo to the loud cheers of some 144,000 attendees in Malolos city, Bulacan.

The “It’s Showtime” host was not originally included in the lineup of artists for the “Republika 2.0” program at the Malolos Sports Complex. He, however, decided last-minute to greet fellow supporters of Robredo.

“Gandang gabi, madlang pinkpol!” Vice Ganda began, in reference to the term for the loyal viewers of his noontime program and the campaign color of Robredo.

“Hindi po talaga ako kasama sa programa ngayong gabi. Nandito lamang po ako dahil nagbigay-pugay ako kay Madam Leni at sa lahat ng naririto. Napag-isipan kong nakakahiya naman kung hindi ako sasampa at magbibigay-pugay man lang sa inyo at magpapasalamat sa presenya niyong lahat na naririto na magagandang Pilipino.”

Vice Ganda first went public with his endorsement of Robredo on April 23, during the Pasay City rally of the presidential aspirant which also marked her birthday.

Vice Ganda takes the stage at the Malolos Sports Complex for the campaign rally of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday. Screenshot

“Ang ginagawa ninyong pagsuportang ito at ang desisyon ninyong tumindig at makiisa kay Madam Leni at sa kanyang mga programa, ay desisyong nakaka-proud,” he said on Wednesday. “[Ito ay] desisyong maipagmamalaki niyo, hindi niyo kinakailangang ikubli. Desisyong maipo-post niyo sa Facebok nang hindi nahihiya.”

“Dahil ’pag sinulat natin sa balota ang pangalang Robredo, tayong lahat ang mananalo. Panahon na para kayo naman ang manalo. Matagal na tayong talunan, matagal na kayong nakakaramdam ng talo. Panahon na para manalo, at ito na ’yun.

“Isulat sa balota — Leni Robredo, kasama ang kaniyang mga kagrupo. Suportahan natin. Pink tayong lahat.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Vice Ganda’s collaborators, the comedians known as Beks Battalion, including MC and Lassy, also entertained supporters of Robredo at the vice president’s mini rally in Baliwag town, Bulacan.

Just hours before joining his group in Bulacan, Vice Ganda addressed accusations that artists such as him who have gone public with their political stand are motivated by the restoration of ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise.

He pointed out that ABS-CBN, which has since evolved as a content provider, is no longer applying for a franchise, and that the network’s former free-TV and digital frequencies have since been handed to other media groups.