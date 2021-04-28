9 years ago, Yam Concepcion named Gerald Anderson as her dream leading man

Yam Concepcion is paired with Gerald Anderson in ‘Init sa Magdamag.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — After the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Maine Mendoza manifesting their dreams into reality, it appears Yam Concepcion, too, can attest to the “law of attraction.”

Concepcion is currently seen in ABS-CBN’s “Init sa Magdamag,” which she has described as a dream come true, as it marks her first lead role in a teleserye.

Paired with Gerald Anderson in the primetime drama, Concepcion, it turns out, has another reason for considering the project a vision being realized.

Nine years prior, in November 2012, Concepcion sat down with TV host Boy Abunda for her first solo interview as a just-launched sexy star.

In that “Bandila” segment, Abunda asked Concepcion to name an actor she would like to be her leading man, if she is cast as a teleserye lead and if she is given the chance to pick her partner.

Concepcion’s answer: “Gerald Anderson, because I think he’s very talented and he’s really good-looking.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Nearly a decade later, circumstances have aligned for Concepcion to make that wish come true. As she did then, Concepcion only has good words for Anderson now, not only based on impression but on their working relationship.

Concepcion recently vouched for Anderson’s “professionalism” in response to comments cautioning her, in jest, about being wooed by the actor, whose past leading ladies became his real-life partners.

Anderson, too, sang praises for his current leading lady who once only dreamed of being partnered with him onscreen.

“Gusto ni Yam ‘yung ginagawa niya, e. She’s very passionate sa trabaho niya. She’s very professional. ‘Pag ganoon ‘yung kasama mo, hindi siya mahirap,” Anderson previously said of filming intimate scenes with Concepcion.

“She’s very humble, down-to-earth, madaling kausap. Madali lang. 'Pag ganoon ‘yung kasama mo, it makes everything lighter.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC