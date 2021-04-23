‘Init sa Magdamag’ sizzles with Gerald-Yam scene; uncut version released

Yam Concepcion and Gerald Anderson portray Rita and Tupe in the ABS-CBN primetime series ‘Init sa Magdamag.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — “Init sa Magdamag” sizzled on Friday with the airing of a daring scene involving first-time co-stars Gerald Anderson and Yam Concepcion.

First glimpsed in the viral trailer of the ABS-CBN series, the scene, set underneath a waterfall, sees Tupe (Anderson) and Rita (Concepcion) in an intimate moment.

The romantic scene, which took place during their medical mission to a remote area, marked a turning point in Tupe and Rita’s relationship after once constantly bickering.

Rita had been cross with Tupe, her former high school classmate, due to a long-held grudge over his being their batch valedictorian, making her salutatorian.

Convinced that Tupe was given the award only because his corrupt father donated a building to their school, Rita has long blamed Tupe for costing her the full scholarship that would have made her and her family’s life easier.

They, however, have since cleared the air, leading to a renewed friendship, and now, a blooming romance.

“Init sa Magdamag,” which airs on free TV (A2Z, TV5) and cable (Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV), is also available to stream on iWant, WeTV, and iflix.

Feel the extreme heat ngayong Friday with the UNCUT VERSION of this episode! WATCH na sa iWantTFC and WeTV Iflix #InitNgUnangHalik 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ponOpZKCt5 — STAR CREATIVES (@StarCreativesTV) April 23, 2021

On the latter on-demand streaming platforms, certain “Init sa Magdamag” episodes have extended scenes. The April 23 episode, for example, has an uncut version, according to producer Star Creatives.

“Init sa Magdamag” is likewise available on free streaming via Kapamilya Online Live, where episodes are accessible within seven days after its original live stream.

