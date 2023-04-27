Liza Soberano stuns in full denim ensemble at Coachella

Liza Soberano was among the thousands who attended this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Soberano shared some snaps on her Instagram page where she looked sexy and stunning in a full denim ensemble.

“Coachella ’23! Made it a little late and was only able to attend day 2 & 3 but still had soooo much fun,” she wrote in the caption.

Among the acts Soberano saw on the second and third day were Rosalia and her K-pop idols Blackpink.

This isn’t the first time Soberano attended a Coachella Festival. In the past, she’s gone to the event along with her brother Justin, and boyfriend Enrique Gil.

Prior to going to music and arts festival, Soberano was in New York to attend a fashion event.

Soberano made headlines earlier this year for her "rebranding" vlog, which included controversial statements about her showbiz journey.

She has since apologized to her former manager Ogie Diaz and ABS-CBN, where she rose to fame as an actress, clarifying that she is grateful for her career.

Soberano signed with Careless, a talent agency by actor James Reid, last year.