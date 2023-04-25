Home  >  Life

LOOK: Liza Soberano stuns in fashion event in New York

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 25 2023 05:07 PM

Liza Soberano showed her fierce side as she attended a fashion event in New York.

The actress wore a piece from the newly launched collaboration of Mugler and H&M at Park Avenue Armory.

One of Soberano's photos shows her with Casey Cadwallader, Mugler's creative director. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CARELESS (@carelessph)

Soberano made headlines earlier this year for her "rebranding" vlog, which included controversial statements about her showbiz journey.

She has since apologized to her former manager Ogie Diaz and ABS-CBN, where she rose to fame as an actress, clarifying that she is grateful for her career. 

Soberano signed with Careless, a talent agency by actor James Reid, last year.

Read More:  Liza Soberano   fashion  

BRAND NEWS