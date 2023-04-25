LOOK: Liza Soberano stuns in fashion event in New York

Liza Soberano showed her fierce side as she attended a fashion event in New York.

The actress wore a piece from the newly launched collaboration of Mugler and H&M at Park Avenue Armory.

One of Soberano's photos shows her with Casey Cadwallader, Mugler's creative director.

Soberano made headlines earlier this year for her "rebranding" vlog, which included controversial statements about her showbiz journey.

She has since apologized to her former manager Ogie Diaz and ABS-CBN, where she rose to fame as an actress, clarifying that she is grateful for her career.

Soberano signed with Careless, a talent agency by actor James Reid, last year.