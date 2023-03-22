Liza Soberano says sorry to ABS-CBN, Ogie Diaz, Enrique Gil

Photo from Liza Soberano's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actress Liza Soberano has apologized to those who were hurt by what she said in her "rebranding" vlog, clarifying that she is grateful for her career.

In an interview with Boy Abunda posted Monday, Soberano said it wasn't her intention to offend, stressing that she is thankful for the opportunities ABS-CBN gave her.

"ABS-CBN was always my second home. I devoted so many years to them. I’m sorry again also to them if there were people that I've worked closely with that were offended by some of the things that I said in my vlog. That wasn’t the intention but then also I’m thankful to them," Soberano said.

"And they know this, I’m thankful for them for taking a risk on me when I was a nobody, for investing in me, developing me, creating Liza Soberano. And thank you also for being so understanding when I decided to no longer renew with them," she added.

She also apologized to her former manager Ogie Diaz and aunt Joni Lyn Castillo for making them feel like they didn't help in her career.

“I would say sorry if I hurt his feelings and I would say thank you for everything that I have, everything that I know, and everything that I've achieved through his help,” the actress said of Diaz.

"I'm sorry if the lack of communication on my end caused her any pain and also if she feels like she isn't a part of my journey anymore and I didn't thoroughly explain that to her but I wanna say thank you because actually all of this is because of her," she said of Castillo.

"She was the first person who that believed in me. If not for her I wouldn't meet Tito Ogie, if not for her I wouldn't met ABS-CBN, if not for her I wouldn't met Quen. Thank you, she is like my second mom. I'm so grateful for her for taking care of me for all these years."

The actress also addressed her boyfriend and love team partner Enrique Gil.

“I feel like I should say sorry (to Gil) for not being as understanding (to him), or for (not) being able to see through his struggles because I was struggling at the same time too. I want to say thank you because he was very understanding of the whole situation,” Soberano said.

“Till now he supports me with everything that I do. And he’s always been a good friend, a good boyfriend, and everything that I have now, lahat ng success ko, he's was the person that I got to share that with and it was a good experience,” she added.

Asked for a message to her fans, Soberano said: "Sorry if they're disappointed to the decisions I made but also thank you for understanding."

"Thank you for supporting throughout the years. Thank you for the journey because none of the success would have happened if they didn't support me and believed in me."

