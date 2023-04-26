MANILA – Sarah Geronimo has released new tickets for her upcoming concert at the Araneta Coliseum next month.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Geronimo announced that limited mosh pit tickets for her anniversary show will be up for grabs starting 2 p.m. on April 27.

They are priced at P18,000 each and will be available for purchase through Ticketnet.

Previously released tickets to the show were sold old less than a week since they were made available to the general public.

The concert, which will be held May 12 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, celebrates Geronimo's 20th anniversary in show business.

It will be directed by Paolo Valenciano and Geronimo herself.

Last March 1, Geronimo marked her 20th year in the entertainment industry by releasing the new song "Habang Buhay."

She hopes to finally launch her new album this year.

Geronimo started her showbiz career when she won the talent show "Star for a Night" back in 2003. Since then, she has been one of the most successful singers and actresses in the Philippines.