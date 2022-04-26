Photo from KTX.ph

Pinoy supergroup SB19 on Saturday painted the Araneta Coliseum blue as their legion of supporters trooped to the Big Dome for the group’s first solo concert in the historic venue.

SB19 did not disappoint the thousands of fans who filled the coliseum, as well as their virtual audience, as they showcased most of their hit songs that catapulted them as one of the top P-pop groups in the country.

The concert, billed as “Dunkin’ Presents: SB19,” was two years in the making as it was initially scheduled in 2020. However, it was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As restrictions eased gradually in the country, the group finally saw again the “Blue Ocean,” with A’TINs holding blue light sticks, but this time at the Araneta.

“The last time na nakita ko 'yung 'Blue Ocean' talagang solid na 'Blue Ocean,' Manila concert pa,” Pablo said after their opening production where they performed “Go Up” and “Love Goes.”

Stell, on the other hand, admitted they were anxious two years ago if they could conquer the Big Dome, which has become the gauge for the drawing power of music acts.

“Two years ago, dapat mangyayari itong 'Dunkin' kaya lang nagkaroon ng pandemic. And then 2 years ago, iniisip namin kaya ba talaga naming mag-concert ng Araneta. Pero sa nakikita namin ngayon, talagang kayang-kaya pala kasi andyan 'yung A'TIN,” Stell said which drew loud cheers from the crowd.

Photo from KTX.ph

It was not the first time SB19 performed in Araneta as they recently joined other big P-pop groups for the first P-pop Convention. It is, however, their debut concert as a solo group in the Big Dome.

“Bago pumasok ang pandemic, akala natin maka-cut 'yung concert natin, dun na mapuputol 'yung career natin. Kasi 'yung momentum nasira. Pero imbis na mawala mas lalo pang dumami at napuno natin ang Araneta,” Pablo said.

The three-hour show was not only filled with music and dance. The quintet also mingled with their fans, showing their quirky side too.

Cherishing the momentous event, SB19 shared during a mini-interview in the middle of the concert how overwhelming it was to perform once again in front of a mammoth crowd.

“Feeling ko nasa cloud nine lang ako. Parang kanina nasa backstage ako, kinakabahan pero nung nakita ko sila nawala. Kailangan ko lang mag-enjoy. Kailangan ko lang maging sarili ko kasi 'yun ang gusto nila,” Stell bared.

Since they were coming from the 2022 PPOPCON, the group only had a limited time to prepare for the concert. But the members made up for it through doubling their efforts in the short period of preparation.

Justin, for his part, felt that the real preparation of the group began two years ago, just before the show was cancelled. SB19 popularity grew even bigger during the pandemic, gaining attention in different parts of the world.

“Na-realize namin na habang nagpe-prepare kami na parang two years din natin siya pinaghandaan. Two years din tayo naghintay so mas gigil na gigil tayo ngayon,” said Justin.

As expected, SB19 performed their hit songs such as “What?”, “Bazinga”, “MAPA”, “Ikako”, and “The One.”

Earlier this year, SB19’s “Bazinga” enjoyed being on top of the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart for several weeks – going head-to-head against the K-pop group BTS’ “Butter.”

SB19’s strong showing in the trends-based chart capped a packed 2021 for the group, staging three concerts on top of dozens of live performances and their nominations in the Billboard and MTV Europe music awards.