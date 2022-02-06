Photo from SB19’s Twitter account

MANILA — P-pop boy group SB19 was the top trending topic on social media after the 7th Wish Music Awards broadcast this Sunday.

The hashtag #SB19onWMAs took the first spot in Twitter Philippines with more than 174,000 tweets as of writing.

SB19 got a total of five awards, including Group of the Year, Pop Song of the Year for “What?”, and Wisher’s Choice.

Winners across categories will receive monetary awards for themselves and their chosen beneficiaries, according to Wish 107.5.

Given special awards, meanwhile, were violinist Alfonso Soberano as KDR Icon of Music and Philanthropy, and OPM pillar Louie Ocampo as KDR Icon of Musical Excellence.

The full 7th Wish Music Awards show was broadcasted on the radio station's online platforms today after the winners were revealed last week.

RELATED VIDEO: