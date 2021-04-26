Kiko Estrada confirms breakup with Devon Seron

MANILA -- Actor Kiko Estrada on Monday has put an end to speculations that he broke up with actress Devon Seron as he announced Monday that he is single.

The actor made the admission when his mother Cheska Diaz was asked live on ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay" via Zoom about the state of her son's heart.

"I guess I can answer that. Yeah, I'll take this one from my mama. I think it's a proper way for a man to say my status in life. Well yeah, I'm single," he said.

"So I focus on work. Kasi ang pangit if my mom's going to say this for me. So I will take this mom. My mom told me that for people to respect me you have to do the right thing," he added.

Mrs. Diaz was also asked to describe the woman that she wants for her son.

"I think Kiko can describe but I think the most important for me is that person should have God in her life. 'Yung kanyang relationship with God is very important with me because if you have that relationship, you are set for life, you are set for eternity. That's the only thing I would want sana but like I told you awhile ago whoever loves kasi you have to love also," she said.

Estrada and Seron became the subject of speculation last month after fans noticed changes on their respective social media pages.

Aside from her since-deleted cryptic statement about “hiding the truth,” Devon appeared to have removed all photos of Estrada from her Instagram account. Estrada, meanwhile, has completely wiped his page.

Seron and Estrada had been co-stars in at least three major projects starting in 2012, before they confirmed being together in January 2019. They celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in August 2020.

On March 12, actress Heaven Peralejo denied being involved in the rumored breakup of her “Bagong Umaga” co-star Estrada and Seron.

Meanwhile, Estrada thanked all those who supported "Bagong Umaga" which is now down to its final week.

"I just want to say thank you to all the supporters at sa lahat ng mga Kapamilya na walang sawang sumusuporta sa amin. Malapit na pong magtapos ang 'Bagong Umaga' so thank you," ani Estrdada.

