Devon Seron’s cryptic post triggers speculation of breakup with Kiko Estrada

Kiko Estrada and Devon Seron, who celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in August 2020, are now the subjects of speculation after the latter’s cryptic post about ‘hiding the truth’ on Tuesday. FILE/ Instagram: @devonseron

MANILA — “The tongue may hide the truth but the eyes never.”

This was Devon Seron’s cryptic statement on Instagram on Tuesday, which has spurred speculation surrounding her relationship with fellow TV star Kiko Estrada.

“I asked God for a sign but I witnessed it for myself,” Seron wrote in the post, which includes a black-and-white photo of hands clasped.

Within 2 hours after Seron posted the update, hundreds of comments expressed emotional encouragement for the actress, with others tagging Estrada and asking for an explanation.

Several other comments noted that Seron’s Instagram page no longer had any photo showing Estrada. Prior, the couple would actively share snaps of their dates and adventures together.

Estrada similarly had a noticeable change in his account. While his page remains public, all of his posts appear to have been wiped.

As of writing, neither Seron nor Estrada has directly addressed rumors of their breakup.

Seron and Estrada had been co-stars in at least three major projects starting in 2012, before they confirmed being together in January 2019. They celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in August 2020.

